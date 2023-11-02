Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
