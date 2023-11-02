Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

