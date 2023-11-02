ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.43.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. ITT has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

