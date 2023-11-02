iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47 on November 7th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.468 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after buying an additional 384,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.