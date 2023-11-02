iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IVV stock opened at $428.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.