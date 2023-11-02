iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV stock opened at $428.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.31 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.