iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after buying an additional 1,485,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

