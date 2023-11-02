IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

