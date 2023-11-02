Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ICE opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

