Insider Buying: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Indiveri bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $16,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,484. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

