Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,549.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,543 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. 698,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

