Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UPS. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.3 %

UPS traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average is $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

