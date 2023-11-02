Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $57.53 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $57,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded up $4.22 on Thursday, hitting $260.11. 10,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,877. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

