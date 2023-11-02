Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $53 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $53,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $10,303,439. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,820. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

