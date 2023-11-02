Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Option Care Health by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,764. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

