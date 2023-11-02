Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 134,546 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,452.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.12. 339,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

