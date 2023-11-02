ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,304,733 shares traded.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
