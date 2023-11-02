ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,304,733 shares traded.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

