Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Uwa Airhiavbere Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Uwa Airhiavbere purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,700.00 ($6,815.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Imdex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Imdex’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

