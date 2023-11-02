Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

