Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $30,082,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

