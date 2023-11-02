Headlands Technologies LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 443.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

