HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $625.86 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.