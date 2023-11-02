HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,971 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

