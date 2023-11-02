HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 29,345 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

