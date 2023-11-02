Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.51. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 2,713 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on GRC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 365,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

