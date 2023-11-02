Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) is set to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Gold Resource to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.80.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.