Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

