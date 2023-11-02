Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 42,907 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Blue Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.