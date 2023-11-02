FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

