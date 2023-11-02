First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.40. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

