Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 332,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

