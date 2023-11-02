Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.