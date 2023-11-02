Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,235 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of RNR opened at $226.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

