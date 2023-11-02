Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.77 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.