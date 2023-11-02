Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 208,002 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $292,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

