Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $256.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $256,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

