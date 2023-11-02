Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $229.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $229,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.60 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

