Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Home Depot worth $635,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $290.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $290.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

