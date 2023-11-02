Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,457,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,686,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $283,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

