Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $265,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.40 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.