Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 168,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ELV traded down $6.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $440.22. 161,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

