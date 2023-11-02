Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $148.96 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

