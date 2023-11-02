Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,642. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $159.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

