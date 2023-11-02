Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 310.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Datadog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Datadog by 54.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 68.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 75.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -308.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1,583.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

