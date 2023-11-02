CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

