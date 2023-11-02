Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

