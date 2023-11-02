Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

