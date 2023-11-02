Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,109,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 647,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,956,000 after acquiring an additional 39,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

