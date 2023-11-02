Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down to $39.92

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $34.83. Catalent shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 1,633,254 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Catalent Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

