Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

