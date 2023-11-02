Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 141,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 559,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

