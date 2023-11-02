Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $161,798,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 265.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $125,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

